BRIEF-Time Inc's Viant to acquire Adelphic
* Deal is expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Nike Inc : * CFO says foreign exchange headwinds "will continue to reduce our EPS growth
rate for Q4 and into fiscal 2015" * CFO anticipates Q4 revenue in china will be flat to slightly down. * CFO says expect Q4 revenue to grow at a high single digit percentage rate * CFO says expects Q4 gross margin to expand 50 to 75 bps due to a shift in mix
to higher margin products * CFO says expect FY 2015 EPS growth "somewhat below our mid-teens target
range"
* ON JAN 20, 2017 ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program