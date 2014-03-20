March 20 Nike Inc : * CFO says foreign exchange headwinds "will continue to reduce our EPS growth

rate for Q4 and into fiscal 2015" * CFO anticipates Q4 revenue in china will be flat to slightly down. * CFO says expect Q4 revenue to grow at a high single digit percentage rate * CFO says expects Q4 gross margin to expand 50 to 75 bps due to a shift in mix

to higher margin products * CFO says expect FY 2015 EPS growth "somewhat below our mid-teens target

range"