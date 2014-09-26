Sept 26 Nike Inc's shares rose as much
as 11 percent to a record high on Friday after the world's
largest sportswear maker reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit, prompting brokerages to raise their price
targets on its stock.
The stock accounted for 53 points of the 59-point gain in
the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index.
Nike reported on Thursday net earnings of $962 million, or
$1.09 per share, for the first quarter ended Aug. 31, above the
average analyst estimate of 88 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nike said its market share in Europe increased and sales
rose of higher-margin products such as Flyknit soccer boots.
"Nike's ability to refresh the pipeline, coupled with
improving distribution/digital, continues to support pricing
power and global market share gains even in perceived mature
markets," Janney Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note.
They raised their rating on the stock to "buy" from
"neutral".
Nike's shares were up 11 percent at $88.70 in late morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange, near its all-time high
of $88.79 hit earlier.
Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 16 percent
in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)