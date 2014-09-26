(Adds broker comments, updates share move)
Sept 26 Nike Inc's shares rose as much
as 11 percent to a record high after the world's largest
sportswear maker reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit, prompting at least 13 brokerages to raise their price
targets on its stock.
The stock was the biggest contributor to the Dow Jones
Industrial Average Index's rise of 0.45 percent at
midday.
The brokerages raised their price targets on the stock to as
much as $110. The median price target on it is $93.00, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
"Nike's ability to refresh the pipeline, coupled with
improving distribution/digital, continues to support pricing
power and global market share gains even in perceived mature
markets," Janney Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note.
They raised their rating on the stock to "buy" from
"neutral".
Strength in wholesale orders underscores Nike's brand
momentum relative to other market participants, Stifel Nicolaus
analysts wrote in a note, raising their price target on the
stock to $100 from $89.
Rival Adidas AG in July cut its revenue and
profit targets for the year, blaming a plunge in sales at its
golf business and its exposure to a weak Russian market.
Higher average selling prices, improvement in the
high-margin China business, and longer-term manufacturing
improvements should drive Nike's gross margin higher, Wells
Fargo analyst Evren Kopelman wrote in a note.
Nike's gross margin grew to 46.6 percent from 44.9 percent
in the first quarter even as the company spent heavily on
promotions during the soccer World Cup.
The company reported on Thursday net earnings of $962
million, or $1.09 per share, for the first quarter ended Aug.
31, above the average analyst estimate of 88 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nike said its market share in Europe increased and sales of
higher-margin products such as Flyknit soccer boots rose.
Shares of Nike were up 10.6 percent at $88.19 on the New
York Stock Exchange, near their all-time high of $88.79 hit
earlier.
Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 16 percent
in 12 months.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey and Maju Samuel)