June 21 Nike Inc's shares rose as much
as 2 percent after Goldman Sachs said the world's biggest
sportswear maker could be close to selling directly on
Amazon.com Inc, raising competition for
brick-and-mortar sporting goods retailers.
Nike, whose products are already sold on Amazon through
third-party and unlicensed dealers, could build an additional
$300 million to $500 million of revenue in the United States or
1 percent of its global sales through its expansion as a
wholesale dealer on Amazon, Goldman Sachs said in a client note.
Through the partnership, Nike could weed out excess,
discounted inventory available at the marketplace through
third-party retailers and sell more full-price products through
the online channel, according to the note.
Nike shares were the top percentage gainer among Dow-listed
stocks. The stock has been the worst performer among Dow stocks
over the past three months.
The news comes as Nike said it would cut 2 percent of its
global workforce and eliminate a quarter of its shoe styles to
become nimbler in the face of intensifying competition and
fast-changing consumer trends.
"Taking this step would give Nike direct economic exposure
to a large and fast growing distribution channel, while
improving the brand presentation and expanding access to
millennial shoppers," Goldman analyst Lindsay Drucker Mann said.
A potential partnership would lead to more competition for
sporting goods retailers such as Dick's Sporting Goods Inc
that are seeing some market share gains due to the
bankruptcies of The Sports Authority and other smaller, regional
chains.
Shares of Dick's Sporting fell as much as 8 percent in early
trading to hit a near one-and-a-half-year low, while Hibbett
Sports Inc fell as much as 6 percent to hit a more than
seven-year low.
Other chains such as Finish Line Inc hit a near 7
year low, while Foot Locker Inc hit a more than three
year low.
"We expect pressures on bricks and mortar retail for the
foreseeable future to result in pockets of inventory excess,"
Drucker Mann said. However, it would help Nike to make its brand
more visible by working with Amazon to control inventory from
unlicensed dealers, she added.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)