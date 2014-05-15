HONG KONG May 15 Sports wear giant Nike Inc
said on Thursday it supported moves by some factories to
halt production in Vietnam amid anti-China protests that had
seen rioters set fire to foreign factories in the south of the
country.
Global exporter Li & Fung, based in Hong Kong,
said the factory facilities of some suppliers in Vietnam had
been damaged during the protests and the disruption would mainly
hit clients in the United States.
"We are aware of, and concerned by, the incidents that
occurred in Vietnam over the last two days," Kate Meyers, Senior
Director at Nike Global Communications, told Reuters in an
email.
"Nike shares the factories' commitment to the safety of
management and workers, and we support their decision to close
several factories," Meyers said. "We are in contact with our
team in Vietnam and are monitoring the situation closely."
Yue Yue Industrial Holdings Ltd, maker of footwear
for companies such as Nike and Adidas, on Wednesday
halted production in Vietnam.
The anti-China riots erupted in industrial zones in the
south of the country on Tuesday after protests against Beijing
placing an oil rig in a part of the South China Sea claimed by
Hanoi.
