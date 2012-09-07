UPDATE 1-Bayer cuts Covestro stake in transactions worth 2.5 bln euros
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund
TOKYO, Sept 7 The Nikkei business daily said on Friday it plans to add Tokuyama Corp, Japan's biggest polysilicon maker, to its price-weighted Nikkei average.
The Nikkei comprises blue-chip shares on the first section of the Tokyo stock exchange.
Tokuyama supplies polycrystalline silicon to makers of semiconductors and solar cells.
* Bayer to shift 530 mln in Covestro shares into pension fund
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)