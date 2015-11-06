TOKYO Nov 6 Japan's top banks are arranging 120
billion yen ($986 million) in syndicated loans for Nikkei Inc's
$1.3 billion acquisition of the Financial Times, sources with
direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
Nikkei, Japan's biggest business daily, in July agreed to
buy the British newspaper for 844 million pounds ($1.3 billion),
the biggest overseas deal in domestically focused Japanese media
industry.
At the time of the announcement, Nikkei said it expected the
deal to close by the end of this year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) will provide a 120
billion yen bridge loan to Nikkei this month, said the sources,
who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
SMBC and four other lenders, Mizuho Bank, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Resona Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Bank, are scheduled to provide 120 billion yen in permanent
loans in February next year, the sources said.
The five lenders declined to comment. Nikkei was not
immediately available for comment.
($1 = 121.6700 yen)
($1 = 0.6575 pounds)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Eric Meijer)