April 17 A unit of Toshiba Corp is in
talks to buy IBM Corp's point-of-sale (POS) terminal
business, which includes cash registers, a source familiar with
the deal said on Tuesday.
The purchase, which local media put at around $870 million,
was aimed at expanding the global reach of Toshiba's half-owned
Toshiba Tec Corp, making it the world's largest vendor
of POS systems and equipment, the source told Reuters.
The company's board had yet to meet to finalise the deal,
the source added.
Toshiba Tec shares gained 7.5 percent in Tokyo to 329 yen,
outperforming a flat overall market.
Toshiba Tec would pay 70 billion yen ($870 million) for the
IBM business - which counts Wal-Mart and Toys "R" Us
as customers - mainly financing the deal with cash
reserves and bank loans, the Nikkei business daily reported.
IBM holds the top slot in the global POS terminal market
with a share of 22 percent, the Nikkei said, compared with a 7
percent share for the Toshiba subsidiary.
IBM's technology would strengthen Toshiba's cloud computing
services that enable stores, shoppers, manufacturers and others
to exchange information and offer services, it said.