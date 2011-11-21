(Follows alerts)
Nov 22 Mitsubishi Motors Corp
will supply electric minivehicles for commercial use to Suzuki
Motor Corp on an OEM (original equipment manufacturer)
basis, as soon as next spring, the Nikkei business daily said.
Suzuki will receive the Minicab-MiEV, which is set to debut
by year-end. Suzuki will market the electric vehicles (EV) under
its brand, adding the first EV to its lineup, the Nikkei said.
Anticipating demand, Mitsubishi will build around 4,000
units this fiscal year, the daily said.
Suzuki supplies its Solio subcompact, which was launched
this January, to Mitsubishi. On the success of this supply
arrangement, the duo have decided to expand their cooperation to
minivehicles, the business daily said.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)