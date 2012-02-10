Feb 11 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) and the Japanese government-backed fund supporting it asked lenders for around 1 trillion yen ($12.88 billion) in additional financing with no collateral and repayment guarantees by the government, the Nikkei business daily said.

One of the proposals solicits the financing package to consist of 700 billion yen in loans and 300 billion yen in credit lines, the paper reported.

Continued government aid for compensating Fukushima Daiichi disaster victims will require Tepco to show specific proposals for cooperation from lenders. The company is working with Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund on a broad restructuring plan due next month, the daily said.

The fund has not agreed to the company's demand to push for government guarantees or collateral in exchange for new financing, the business daily said.

The lenders have already given Tepco 4 trillion yen and some of them are reluctant to lend anymore, although the fund aims to complete additional financing discussions by this end of this month, the Nikkei said.

The Japanese government wants majority voting rights in Tepco in lieu of the capital injection. There are speculations about electric rate hikes and other such steps to restore profitability, the paper said. ($1 = 77.6400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)