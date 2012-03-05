March 6 Hitachi Ltd sold its
stake in Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc at a loss
and will see only a minor impact on earnings but will not revise
its fiscal 2011 forecast, the Nikkei reported.
The sell-off began on Feb. 28 -- the day after Elpida
filed for bankruptcy protection -- and continued until Monday,
the daily said.
The losses on the shares are treated as an actuarial loss
and will have little effect on Hitachi's results for the fiscal
year ending this month, Nikkei said.
Hitachi had a 9.87 percent stake in Elpida in March 2008,
when it transferred shareholdings into an employee retirement
trust. As of Feb. 28, that stake had fallen to 4.66 percent, the
Japanese daily reported.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)