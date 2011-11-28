TOKYO Nov 28 An initial public offering by Nikko Asset Management, Japan's third-largest asset manager, planned for the end of this week could be cancelled, IFR reported on Monday, citing bankers.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Nikko Asset's parent company, is expected to make a decision by Friday, the day when the guidance range is scheduled to be released, IFR said.

Analysts said the Nikko Asset offering was expected to be difficult as the share price was seen as too high, with the assumed selling price set at 840 yen.

On Nov. 16, Nikko Asset said it was planning to list its shares through a 45.5 billion yen ($586 million) IPO on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, in what was expected to be Japan's second-biggest IPO this year.

Nikko Asset wants to go public on Dec. 15 with an initial offering of 54.15 million shares. It aims to sell up to 2.98 million more shares through over-allotment options, a document from the firm showed.

Nikko Asset plans to price the stock on Dec. 8, it said.

Underwriters for the sale include SMBC Nikko Securities, Nomura Securities and Goldman Sachs Securities, according to the document. ($1 = 77.6800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Michael Watson)