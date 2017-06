TOKYO Dec 2 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings said on Friday that it had decided to call off the planned Dec. 15 listing of its Nikko Asset Management unit, Japan's third largest asset manager.

Underwriters, which included SMBC Nikko Securities, Nomura Holdings and Goldman Sachs, had been marketing 54.15 million shares to be sold by Sumitomo Trust & Banking, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, with an expected price of 840 yen per share.