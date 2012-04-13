* Regulator says Nikko staff tipped clients about share
sales
* Second action since high-profile probe launched in 2010
(Adds SESC official's and analyst's quotes, background)
By Emi Emoto and Noriyuki Hirata
TOKYO, April 13 Japan's securities regulator
called on Friday for the country's third-largest broker, Nikko
SMBC Securities, to be punished for leaking information about a
public stock offering, the latest move in its campaign to crack
down on insider trading.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC)
said directors at Nikko SMBC passed on word of the offering to
at least 21 sales branches without carrying out the proper
internal procedures to control the information flow.
At eight of those branches a total of 23 sales staff tipped
off 34 clients, mostly individual investors, to prime them to
buy the shares once the deal was officially launched, violating
the financial instruments law, the SESC said.
While the SESC did not name the stock issue in question,
sources with knowledge of the matter said it was the roughly 1
trillion yen ($12.4 billion) offering by Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group, Nikko's parent, in early 2010.
"There was various communications going on but the company
did not fully grasp the situation. Its countermeasures proved to
be insufficient," an SESC official told a briefing in Tokyo.
"There was a strong incentive behind this. They knew they were
going to have to make a sale."
The call for punishment marks the second action by the SESC
since it launched a high-profile probe in 2010 into dubious
trading activities around a string of public share offerings
that had raised suspicions inside information had been leaked.
The penalty, to be administered by the Financial Services
Agency, is expected to consist of an order to improve internal
controls, a measure that is unlikely to have a significant
impact on the broker's business.
Nikko acknowledged in a statement that it was under
investigation but declined further comment.
RELATIVELY SMALL FINE
Last month, the SESC recommended a 50,000 yen ($620) fine
against Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust Banking, saying the asset
manager sold Inpex shares after a tip-off about the
energy firm's plans for a $6 billion offering in 2010. [
While the SESC has not named the broker involved, sources
have told Reuters that an employee in the institutional sales
department of Nomura Holdings is the suspected source
of that leak.
Nomura has declined to comment on specifics, only saying
that it was cooperating with the SESC probe.
The relatively small fine in the Chuo Mitsui case, which was
calculated on the expected commission on the fund manager's
profit of 14 million yen on that trade, has been held up by
critics as a sign that Japan's regulations are not strong enough
to deter insider trading.
For example, a similar case in the United States would have
led to a fine several times as large and sanctions against the
employee that provided the information, experts have said. Under
Japanese law, the "tipper" does not face official sanctions
unless they too conspired to profit from the trade.
But the regulator and some experts believe identifying those
involved in such cases can still act as an effective deterrent
in Japan, where public shaming typically carries greater weight
than it might in the West.
"More important than the size of the fine is the knowledge
that you could be banished from your company," said Yoichi
Namekata, a lawyer at Blakemore and Mitsuki and an expert in
compliance issues at securities firms. "It is less a matter of
rules. The lack of awareness is perhaps the bigger problem."
The move against Nikko SMBC also shows that the SESC is
attacking the issue from various angles. Unlike in the Chuo
Mitsui case, the regulator said it did not find any evidence
that insider trading took place.
The SESC is also investigating trading related to share
sales by Tokyo Electric Power and Nippon Sheet Glass
around which selling and volume patterns triggered
suspicions the information had been leaked.
($1 = 80.9000 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Nathan Layne;
Editing by Matt Driskill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)