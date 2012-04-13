TOKYO, April 13 Japan's securities regulator will recommend that Nikko SMBC Securities, the country's third-largest broker, be penalised for leaking information about a planned stock offering by a large bank ahead of its official announcement, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission will announce its recommendation as early as Friday, the source said.

The watchdog has found that several Nikko SMBC sales staff provided the information to clients ahead of an official announcement of the share offering for which it was acting as an underwriter, the source said. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edmund Klamann)