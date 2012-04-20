* SMBC Nikko ordered to improve control over information
TOKYO, April 20 Japan's financial regulator on
Friday reprimanded the country's third-largest broker, SMBC
Nikko Securities, for leaking information about a stock
offering, as the country tries to clean up its image as being
lax on insider trading.
In its business improvement order, the Financial Services
Agency told SMBC Nikko to install more rigorous controls over
sensitive information including public stock offerings.
"(The brokerage) was deemed not to have the necessary and
proper measures in place to prevent unfair transactions," the
FSA said in a statement.
Last week, the market watchdog Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission (SESC) said directors at SMBC Nikko
passed on word of the offering to at least 21 sales branches
without carrying out the proper internal procedures to control
the information flow.
At eight of those branches a total of 23 sales staff tipped
off 34 clients, mostly individual investors, to prime them to
buy the shares once the deal was officially launched, violating
the financial instruments law, the SESC said.
While the SESC did not name the stock issue in question,
sources with knowledge of the matter said it was the roughly 1
trillion yen ($12.4 billion) offering by Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group, Nikko's parent, in early 2010.
"We express our deep regret and hereby apologize to our
customers and all related parties for the concerns and
inconveniences we have caused," SMBC Nikko said in a statement
on Friday.
A financial sector analyst at a European brokerage said the
impact of the reprimand is likely to be limited.
"It's a quiet time for both primary and secondary markets
anyway. So I don't see it affecting SMBC Nikko's business much,"
said the person, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity
of the matter.
Japanese authorities have been under pressure to take
drastic action amid growing investor concerns about insider
trading involving a string of share sales, including by
Fukushima nuclear operator Tokyo Electric Power, in
2010.
The SESC is investigating trading related to share sales by
Tokyo Electric and Nippon Sheet Glass around which
selling and volume patterns triggered suspicions the information
had been leaked.
