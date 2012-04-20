EU's Dijsselbloem expects deal on Greek bailout next week- spokesman
BRUSSELS, June 9 The chair of the eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers expects a deal on the Greek bailout programme at a meeting on June 15, his spokesman said on Friday.
TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Financial Services Agency on Friday reprimanded the country's third-largest broker, Nikko SMBC Securities, for leaking insider information.
The regulator issued a so-called business improvement order to Nikko SMBC, a brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.
LONDON, June 9 The ECB's final guidance on leveraged loans will reshape the European market when it comes into effect in November, but several key questions have yet to be answered as the countdown begins.