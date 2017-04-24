FRANKFURT, April 24 Japan's Nikon filed
lawsuits against Netherlands-based ASML, the world's
third-largest chip equipment maker, and Germany's Carl Zeiss
, saying its lithography technology was illegally used
by the two.
"The basis of Nikon's claim is that ASML and Zeiss employ
Nikon's patented technology in ASML's lithography systems, which
are used globally to manufacture semiconductors, without Nikon's
permission, thereby infringing Nikon's patents," the company
said in a statement on Monday.
ASML and Carl Zeiss were not immediately available to
comment.
Nikon, the world's eighth-largest chip equipment maker, said
it had filed patent infringement cases against the two in the
Netherlands, Germany and Japan.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Eric Auchard; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)