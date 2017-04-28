April 28 ASML, Europe's largest supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, said it filed patent infringement cases against Nikon in Japan related to semiconductor manufacturing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment and digital cameras.

The suits were brought on its own and jointly with its strategic partner Zeiss.

Additional suits will be brought in the United States, ASML said.

Nikon said on Monday said it had started legal action against ASML and Carl Zeiss, saying the Dutch and Germany companies used its lithography technology without its permission.