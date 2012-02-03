Nikon Corp's camera Nikon 1 V1 (L) and J1 are displayed at its unveiling ceremony in Tokyo September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

TOKYO Nikon Corp (7731.T) said on Friday it expects to sell 17 million compact digital cameras this financial year, up from its November forecast of 16 million after restarting its flood-damaged Thai plant last month.

Nikon, which is also trying to keep pace with rival ASML (ASML.AS) of the Netherlands in lithography machines, cut its annual chip stepper sales target by 1 to 57.

Its forecast for digital single-lens reflex camera sales was unchanged at 4.7 million cameras, as was its forecast for LCD stepper sales at 85.

It cut its forecast for cutting-edge immersion steppers in the year to March to 21 from 22.

