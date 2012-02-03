Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
TOKYO Feb 3 Nikon Corp said on Friday it expects to sell 17 million compact digital cameras this financial year, up from its November forecast of 16 million after restarting its flood-damaged Thai plant last month.
Nikon, which is also trying to keep pace with rival ASML of the Netherlands in lithography machines, cut its annual chip stepper sales target by 1 to 57.
Its forecast for digital single-lens reflex camera sales was unchanged at 4.7 million cameras, as was its forecast for LCD stepper sales at 85.
It cut its forecast for cutting-edge immersion steppers in the year to March to 21 from 22.
(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.