TOKYO Feb 3 Nikon Corp said on Friday it expects to sell 17 million compact digital cameras this financial year, up from its November forecast of 16 million after restarting its flood-damaged Thai plant last month.

Nikon, which is also trying to keep pace with rival ASML of the Netherlands in lithography machines, cut its annual chip stepper sales target by 1 to 57.

Its forecast for digital single-lens reflex camera sales was unchanged at 4.7 million cameras, as was its forecast for LCD stepper sales at 85.

It cut its forecast for cutting-edge immersion steppers in the year to March to 21 from 22.

(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)