TOKYO Aug 8 Nikon Corp cut its
full-year profit forecasts and trimmed its sales expectations
for high-end cameras as it suffered along with other Japanese
camera makers from a sharper than expected slowdown in China and
other overseas markets.
Nikon cut its operating profit forecast to 65 billion yen
($673 million) for the year to next March, down nearly
one-quarter from its forecast issued three months ago of 85
billion yen, although this would still be a rise of 27 percent
from a year ago.
Nikon, the world's second-largest camera maker behind Canon
Inc, booked 6.03 billion yen in operating profit for
the first quarter, short of expectations of 9.07 billion yen,
the average of seven analysts' estimates according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
Nikon cut its full-year sales target for single-lens reflex
cameras, which are higher-margin, to 6.55 million units from 7.1
million. Demand for the cameras is easing as growth slows in
China and other emerging markets, forcing market leader Canon to
cut its unit sales and operating profit estimates last month.
Nikon also trimmed its full-year sales forecast for
steppers, multi-million dollar lithography machines that are a
vital part of the semiconductor manufacturing process, to 37
machines from 38, in a market dominated by rival ASML Holdings
NV. Nikon now claims less than a fifth of the market,
down from more than 40 percent a decade ago.
Shares of Nikon closed down 1.3 percent before the earnings
announcement, in line with a 1.6 percent loss for the benchmark
Nikkei average. The shares, which have swung wildly
after the last two quarterly earnings reports, are up a
relatively modest 12 percent since mid-November, when hopes for
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary policies sparked a
stock market rally. The Nikkei average has risen 57 percent over
the same period.
($1 = 96.5850 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Matt Driskill and
Edmund Klamann)