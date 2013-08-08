(Adds details on mirrorless market, Olympus, company comments,
shares, graphic link)
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO Aug 8 Nikon Corp cut its
full-year profit due to disappointing demand for mirrorless
cameras that were once seen as a revolutionary invention that
could save the industry from the threat of increasingly advanced
smartphone cameras.
Nikon executives said that sales were particularly
disappointing in the United States and Europe for mirrorless
cameras, which are lighter and cheaper than single-lens reflex
(SLR) devices and offer higher image quality than other compact
models.
"In Europe and the U.S. the ratio of mirrorless to SLRs
hasn't grown at all, unlike in Asia, where it's quite popular
with women because it's light. We had higher expectations for
other regions," said Yasuyuki Okamoto, president of the imaging
company. "But people who like cameras tend to just go for SLRs,
even though they're very heavy."
Japanese camera makers were hoping that mirrorless cameras,
which work with a sensors, could pick up the slack as compact
camera sales continue to slide as consumers are increasingly
shifting to high-resolution smartphone cameras.
But so far, they have only seen strong mirrorless sales at
home, where shipments grew 16.8 percent in the six months to
June, while dropping 18.5 percent globally, according to data
from the Camera and Imaging Products Association (CIPA) of
Japan. Compact camera shipments plummeted 48 percent.
Rival Olympus Corp said on Thursday that its sales
of its signature mirrorless model, the PEN, had fallen 12
percent in the first quarter, below its expectations.
Okamoto warned that Nikon may have to rethink its product
mix in other regions as falling prices for mirrorless cameras
are pinching margins and hurting the interchangeable lens
division even as SLR sales remained strong. It cut its full-year
forecast for the division to 6.55 million units from 7.1
million.
Okamoto said that the ratio of mirrorless cameras to SLRs
was still growing in China, but that many consumers still
preferred to go for the top-of-the-range cameras.
However, slower growth in China and other emerging economies
was seen likely weighing on the company's bottom line for longer
than initially anticipated. Nikon says it now hopes for a
recovery of the Chinese economy some time next year, against
earlier expectations of a pick-up this autumn.
"That would be good if that's how it works out. But (the
Chinese economy) could still be bad next year. No one knows.
Inventories will probably build up," said Mitsushige Akino,
chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment in Tokyo.
Nikon also cut its forecast for steppers, multi-million
dollar lithography machines that are a vital part of the
semiconductor manufacturing process, to 37 machines from 38
after selling just two in the first quarter compared to six last
year.
The Japanese firm now claims less than a fifth of the
market, down from less than 40 percent a decade ago, as Dutch
rival ASML Holdings NV has gained a share of over 80
percent.
Nikon, the world's second-largest camera maker behind Canon
Inc, booked 6.03 billion yen in operating profit for
the first quarter, short of expectations of 9.07 billion yen,
the average of seven analysts' estimates according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
Nikon cut its operating profit forecast to 65 billion yen
($673 million) for the year to next March, down nearly
one-quarter from its forecast issued three months ago of 85
billion yen, although this would still be a rise of 27 percent
from a year ago.
Shares of Nikon closed down 1.3 percent before the earnings
announcement, in line with a 1.6 percent loss for the benchmark
Nikkei average. The shares, which have swung wildly
after the last two quarterly earnings reports, are up a
relatively modest 12 percent since mid-November, when hopes for
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary policies sparked a
stock market rally. The Nikkei average has risen 57 percent over
the same period.
($1 = 96.5850 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Matt Driskill and
Edmund Klamann)