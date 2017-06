TOKYO Jan 10 Japan's Nikon Corp said on Tuesday it had resumed some output of single-lens reflex cameras and lenses at a flood-damaged plant in Thailand on Jan. 3, ahead of schedule.

The company added that it expected to return production of single-lens reflex cameras and lenses to normal by the end of March, after flooding halted output on Oct. 6 last year. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Chris Gallagher)