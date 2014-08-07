TOKYO Aug 7 Nikon Corp on Thursday cut its full-year operating profit forecast by 16 percent, blaming weaker-than-expected sales of digital cameras in Europe.

The Japanese maker of cameras and precision instruments said it now expects operating profit of 53 billion yen ($518 million) in the fiscal year to March 2015.

That compares with its previous forecast of 63 billion yen, and the average estimate of 61.4 billion yen in a Reuters poll of 20 analysts.

Nikon also lowered its full-year sales forecast to 900 billion yen from 940 billion yen.

In April-June, operating profit slid 42 percent to 3.5 billion yen and sales sagged 26 percent to 177.4 billion yen. (1 US dollar = 102.3700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Ryan Woo)