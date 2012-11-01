TOKYO Nov 1 Nikon Corp said on Thursday it is slashing its forecast for stepper sales in the year to next March by 39 percent to 28 steppers, down from an August forecast to sell 46 of the multi-million dollar lithography machines.

Nikon, which is trying to keep pace with ASML, also cut its annual sales forecast for its compact cameras to 17 million cameras, down from 18 million. It nudged up its digital SLR camera sales outlook to 7.1 million from a previous forecast of 7 million cameras. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Michael Watson)