CALGARY, Alberta Shares in Niko Resources Ltd plunged as much as 16 percent on Thursday on investor fears that reserves at a big natural gas field off India's eastern coast may not be as large as expected.

Shares in the company were down C$6.06, or 15 percent, at C$34.95 by late afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange after earlier touching C$34.48. Volume was nearly 878,000 shares, more than six times more than the 90-day average.

Calgary, Alberta-based Niko, which explores for oil and gas in southeast Asia and the Caribbean, said a week ago that it may have to report lower reserves on the D1 and D3 fields within the D6 block it co-owns with BP Plc (BP.L) and Reliance Industries Inc (RELI.NS).

"In this equity market if there's any sign of weakness people just pile on," said Martin Molyneaux, an analyst at FirstEnergy Capital.

Niko has a 10 percent stake in the D6 block. The block is estimated to hold more than 9 trillion cubic feet of gas put production from the D1 and D3 fields has been declining for a year.

Niko's shares have fallen by two-thirds over the past 12 months.

(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)