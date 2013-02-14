US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data points to accelerating economy
* Dow up 0.65 pct, S&P 500 up 0.76 pct, Nasdaq up 0.78 pct (Updates to close, changes byline)
Feb 14 Canadian oil and gas producer Niko Resources Ltd doubled its third-quarter loss due to declining gas output from the Krishna Godavari (KG) D6 block off India's east coast.
The company's net loss widened to $93.7 million, or $1.64 per share, in the October-December quarter from $40.4 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. It was the company's seventh quarterly loss in a row.
Oil and natural gas revenue fell 38 percent to $46.5 million.
Niko has been struggling with a series of setbacks - abandoning wells in Indonesia and Trinidad, cutting its production forecast due to mechanical issues at one of its blocks in Bangladesh and dealing with declining volumes in India.
* Dow up 0.65 pct, S&P 500 up 0.76 pct, Nasdaq up 0.78 pct (Updates to close, changes byline)
NEW YORK, June 1 The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow industrials set record closing highs on Thursday after a batch of economic data suggested the U.S. economy was picking up speed.