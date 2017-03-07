March 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash.

HPE's offer of $12.50 per share represents a premium of 45.3 percent to Nimble's Monday closing price of $8.60. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)