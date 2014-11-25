Nov 25 Data storage maker Nimble Storage Inc reported a 77 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more customers.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders fell to $28.4 million, or 39 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $10.1 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 15 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $59.1 million from $33.4 million. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)