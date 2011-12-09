* CVC asks banks to respond by Xmas to new plan
* Hedge funds likely to reject latest plan and seek control-
analyst
Dec 9 Private equity firm CVC has
asked its creditors to respond to a new plan on refinancing
A$2.6 billion ($2.7 billion) of debt in Nine Entertainment by
Christmas, a source said on Friday, after shelving a debt
extension plan earlier this week.
Hedge funds, which have been buying up chunks of debt from
the bank lenders in the past two weeks, are gaining a stronger
hand in a battle to take control of the Australian media
network.
CVC has asked banks to come back with approvals for the plan
to refinance Nine before Christmas, the source told Reuters
Basis Point. The person was not authorised to talk to the media.
CVC's Asia-Pacific arm had sought agreement last month to a
two-and-a-half year extension on the debt due in 2013, which
represents some 70 percent of Nine's total debt, hoping it would
buy crucial time for Nine's advertising revenue to improve.
But over the past week a string of lenders -- some who
needed to repatriate cash to debt-stressed Europe -- sold debt
to hedge funds and CVC shelved the first plan for an extension.
The latest proposal involves splitting the debt into two
classes, with one tranche allocated to banks and a second class
allocated to hedge funds who have snapped up debt in recent
weeks, sources said this week.
But media analysts said the hedge funds would probably knock
back the latest proposal as well.
"The hedge fund guys want the company. They don't want some
deal, they don't want to accept an extension. That's why they
bought in," said one analyst, who was not authorised to talk to
the media.
U.S. and Australian hedge funds, including Oaktree Capital,
Anchorage Advisors, Och-Ziff and Apollo Global
Management, control more than 40 percent of the debt,
sources said.
A spokeswoman for CVC declined to comment on the time frame
or the details of the new proposal.
CVC Capital put out a statement saying there was no current
requirement to refinance its senior debt in advance of the
maturity date in February 2013.
"CVC has proactively commenced discussions with its lenders
regarding refinancing options," CVC said.
The buyout firm also said it was not in breach of any in its
financial covenants.
Should CVC ultimately lose control of the company and is
forced to write down its investment, it faces a total paper
equity loss of $2.2 billion at current exchange rates, assuming
the firm has not received any repayment.
CVC said in its statement that Nine Entertainment was signed
off as a going concern by its auditors in October.
In the fiscal year to June, the group posted a 16 percent
increase to A$415 million in earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation, CVC said.
Nine's assets include the Nine Network free-to-air
television station, ACP Magazines which publishes the Australian
Women's Weekly, ticketing agency Ticketek and Acer Arena.
Its owners could put up non-core assets for sale to reduce
the debt load.
CVC is not the only investor faces potential losses. A
Goldman Sachs fund faces an up to 80 percent loss on
A$975 million ($1 billion) in mezzanine debt of Nine, a source
familiar with the matter said.
The $2.7 billion in senior debt is a legacy of A$5.3 billion
in cash and debt that CVC used to buy the network from media
baron James Packer starting in 2006.
CVC bought a 50 percent stake in Nine in 2006 for A$4.5
billion at the top of the buyout boom, followed by two capital
injections that took its stake to 99 percent by the end of 2008,
as advertising markets were already weakening.