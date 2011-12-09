* CVC asks banks to respond by Xmas to new plan

* Hedge funds likely to reject latest plan and seek control- analyst

Dec 9 Private equity firm CVC has asked its creditors to respond to a new plan on refinancing A$2.6 billion ($2.7 billion) of debt in Nine Entertainment by Christmas, a source said on Friday, after shelving a debt extension plan earlier this week.

Hedge funds, which have been buying up chunks of debt from the bank lenders in the past two weeks, are gaining a stronger hand in a battle to take control of the Australian media network.

CVC has asked banks to come back with approvals for the plan to refinance Nine before Christmas, the source told Reuters Basis Point. The person was not authorised to talk to the media.

CVC's Asia-Pacific arm had sought agreement last month to a two-and-a-half year extension on the debt due in 2013, which represents some 70 percent of Nine's total debt, hoping it would buy crucial time for Nine's advertising revenue to improve.

But over the past week a string of lenders -- some who needed to repatriate cash to debt-stressed Europe -- sold debt to hedge funds and CVC shelved the first plan for an extension.

The latest proposal involves splitting the debt into two classes, with one tranche allocated to banks and a second class allocated to hedge funds who have snapped up debt in recent weeks, sources said this week.

But media analysts said the hedge funds would probably knock back the latest proposal as well.

"The hedge fund guys want the company. They don't want some deal, they don't want to accept an extension. That's why they bought in," said one analyst, who was not authorised to talk to the media.

U.S. and Australian hedge funds, including Oaktree Capital, Anchorage Advisors, Och-Ziff and Apollo Global Management, control more than 40 percent of the debt, sources said.

A spokeswoman for CVC declined to comment on the time frame or the details of the new proposal.

CVC Capital put out a statement saying there was no current requirement to refinance its senior debt in advance of the maturity date in February 2013.

"CVC has proactively commenced discussions with its lenders regarding refinancing options," CVC said.

The buyout firm also said it was not in breach of any in its financial covenants.

Should CVC ultimately lose control of the company and is forced to write down its investment, it faces a total paper equity loss of $2.2 billion at current exchange rates, assuming the firm has not received any repayment.

CVC said in its statement that Nine Entertainment was signed off as a going concern by its auditors in October.

In the fiscal year to June, the group posted a 16 percent increase to A$415 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, CVC said.

Nine's assets include the Nine Network free-to-air television station, ACP Magazines which publishes the Australian Women's Weekly, ticketing agency Ticketek and Acer Arena.

Its owners could put up non-core assets for sale to reduce the debt load.

CVC is not the only investor faces potential losses. A Goldman Sachs fund faces an up to 80 percent loss on A$975 million ($1 billion) in mezzanine debt of Nine, a source familiar with the matter said.

The $2.7 billion in senior debt is a legacy of A$5.3 billion in cash and debt that CVC used to buy the network from media baron James Packer starting in 2006.

CVC bought a 50 percent stake in Nine in 2006 for A$4.5 billion at the top of the buyout boom, followed by two capital injections that took its stake to 99 percent by the end of 2008, as advertising markets were already weakening.