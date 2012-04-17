MELBOURNE, April 17 Private equity firm CVC
, facing heavy potential losses on its Australian TV
network Nine Entertainment, plans to kick off the sale of the
group's ticket agency this week when it sends information to
suitors, a source said on Tuesday.
The Events division of Nine, which includes Australia's
largest sports and entertainment ticketing agency Ticketek, has
drawn "healthy interest" from domestic and global private equity
firms and from other media companies, the source told Reuters.
The person declined to be named because the matter is
confidential.
The division, which includes the Allphones Arena at Sydney's
Olympic Park, could be worth A$500-A$600 million ($517-$620
million), according to media reports.
CVC, a London-based buyout firm, is looking to sell assets
to help reduce debt and keep at bay hedge funds that want to
wrest control of Nine.
The sale process is expected to be well progressed by
mid-year, the person added.
CVC and sale advisers UBS declined to comment.
Nine has A$2.7 billion ($2.8 billion) of senior debt due in
February 2013. CVC is looking at options including refinancing,
bringing in new investors, and asset sales.
CVC Capital Partners bought Nine for A$5.3 billion in cash
and debt from Australian media baron James Packer between 2006
to 2008, at the height of the equities bull market, but the
value of media assets have slumped with advertising revenues.
Hedge funds have been accumulating stakes in Nine's debt for
over a year, and are hoping to force a debt-for-equity swap that
would give them control of the business.