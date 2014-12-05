Dec 5 Shanghai Nine Dragon Tourism Co Ltd

* Says unit and partners plan to sell Zhejiang-based resort property firm for no lower than 240 million yuan (39.03 million US dollar)

* Says unit signs agreement to sell 41 percent stake in a real estate firm for 74.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AsXnI5; bit.ly/1ymg39u

