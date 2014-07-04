UPDATE 4-PPG raises offer for Akzo Nobel to $29 billion
* Proposal is 50 pct premium to Akzo shares before first offer
July 4 Shanghai Nine Dragon Tourism Co Ltd
* Says unit to sell 90 percent stake in a property firm to an investment company in Zhejiang for 280 million yuan ($45.13 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/TGXLlS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2038 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Proposal is 50 pct premium to Akzo shares before first offer
LAGOS, April 24 Nigeria's central bank offered $150 million in currency forwards at an auction on Monday, it said in a statement, part of its efforts to narrow the spread between official and black market exchange rates and improve foreign exchange liquidity.