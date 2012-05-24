May 24 U.S. media executive Harry Sloan has
approached private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to
buy a controlling stake in its asset, Australia's debt-ridden
Nine Entertainment, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
Sloan has put in a "low ball" indicative offer for the stake
but has not heard back formally from CVC, said the source, who
declined to be named as talks are confidential. The source added
the approach was very preliminary and may not materialize into
an offer.
The Australian Financial Review (AFR), which first
reported the approach, said on Thursday Sloan was pushing to
value Nine at A$3 billion ($2.9 billion), a price CVC does not
consider to be fair for a media conglomerate that has
free-to-air TV stations, magazines and digital businesses in
Australia.
Sloan, a former chairman of Hollywood studio
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, was in Sydney earlier this month
to talk with CVC on a deal, the AFR said, citing banking
sources.
The purchase is being targeted through Global Eagle
Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company
Sloan created last year. Merrill Lynch is advising Sloan.
CVC declined to comment on the story when contacted by
Reuters. A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman in Sydney could not be
reached for comment immediately.
Nine has A$2.7 billion of senior debt due in February 2013
and CVC is looking to restructure Nine to help reduce the debt
and keep at bay hedge funds that want to wrest control.
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Macquarie
Capital are advising CVC on the restructuring.
CVC is also planning to sell Nine's Ticketek, Australia's
largest sports and entertainment ticketing agency, a source said
in April.