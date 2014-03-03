BRIEF-Marvipol withdraws from purchase of Soho Development
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA
March 3 Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 362 million yuan ($58.91 million)in setting up an energy unit in Hunan province
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/qyn37v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1450 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Unilever cfo says lead time on new product innovations has been shortened