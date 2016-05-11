BRIEF-Bright Scholar announces pricing of initial public offering
May 11 Ningbo Tech-Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and to distribute 12 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 16 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 17 and the dividend will be paid on May 17
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aoxrGD
LONDON, May 18 Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, said on Thursday its rate of sales decline eased slightly in its latest quarter as a new management team started to make its mark.