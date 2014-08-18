UPDATE 3-Fewer buyers at stores put Harley's shipment forecast at risk
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
Aug 18 Ningbo Tech-Bank Co Ltd
* Says unit to invest $15 million to acquire new shares issued by France's Choice Genetics SAS
* Says unit to own 40.69 percent of Choice Genetics after shares acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qiEhNU
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
* Confirms good orientation of its order portfolio, which amounted to EUR 68 million at the end of February 2017, of which EUR 43 million for the current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)