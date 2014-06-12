HONG KONG, June 12 Shares of Ningbo Marine
surged by 10 percent, the maximum allowed, to a
7-week high on Thursday after the State Council announced plans
to develop an economic zone along the Yangtze River.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday the government
should develop an economic zone along the Yangtze River through
the construction of a comprehensive transport network, according
to the government website. (link.reuters.com/peq99v)
Other Chinese port groups also outperformed, with Jiangsu
Lianyungang Port climbing 4.9 percent, Ningbo Port
up 3.5 percent, and Wuhu Port Storage &
Transportation 2.8 percent.
Those rises compared with a 0.1 percent drop in the Shanghai
benchmark index.
(Reporting by Grace Li and Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)