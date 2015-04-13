SHANGHAI, April 13 China is investigating the
former chairman of Ningbo Port Group, manager of one
of the world's busiest ports, the country's top graft-busting
body said, naming the latest target of an anti-corruption drive
ordered by President Xi Jinping.
Xu Huajiang, who resigned from the firm last month, is being
investigated on "suspicion of serious violations of the law",
according to a brief statement by China's Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection (CCDI) on its website on Monday.
In China, "serious violations of the law" usually connotes
graft. The CCDI did not provide additional details.
Ningbo Port is the world's sixth busiest based on 2013
container throughput volume, according to the World Shipping
Council.
China's campaign against corruption has taken down a slew of
high-ranking "tigers" to lowly officials, including former
domestic security tsar Zhou Yongkang.
