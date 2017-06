TOKYO Jan 27 Nintendo Co Ltd expects to solve the problem of losses on sales of its 3DS handheld game players in April-September, President Satoru Iwata said on Friday. He said that selling 3DS hardware at prices below cost constitutes the biggest drag on profitability this financial year.

The former games industry champion slashed its annual operating profit forecast to its first ever loss the previous day and cut back its unit sales forecasts for both handheld games devices and home consoles.

(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds)