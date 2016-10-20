TOKYO Oct 20 Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd
said it will release a short video later on Thursday of the
next-generation game console it plans to launch globally in
March - an announcement that sent its shares up more than 4
percent.
The Kyoto-based games company has disclosed few details of
the console beyond its codename, NX. The three-minute video will
be available to watch on the company's website at 11 p.m. (1400
GMT).
The console's success will be crucial to Nintendo as the
firm still places console gaming at the centre of its business,
even as casual gaming shifts from living rooms to smartphones.
Sales of Nintendo's current Wii U console have reached 13
million units since its 2012 launch. Its predecessor, the Wii,
launched in 2006, sold 101 million units.
The disappointing sales added impetus to shareholders and
observers urging Nintendo to embrace smartphone gaming. Earlier
this year, Nintendo finally decided to bring some of its popular
characters to mobile, leading to the runaway success of its game
Pokemon GO.
Shares of Nintendo rose as much as 4.4 percent during
Thursday trade in Tokyo, outpacing the broader Nikkei average
share price index.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)