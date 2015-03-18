* Shares in Nintendo and DeNA rise by daily limit
* Companies announced capital alliance, product tie-up on
Tuesday
* Move marks long-awaited shift to smartphone gaming
(Adds comments from investor and analysts)
TOKYO, March 18 Shares in Japanese video game
maker Nintendo Co on Wednesday notched their biggest
daily gain since listing as investors cheered the decision by
the creators of Super Mario to venture into smartphones in a bid
to retain users.
The stock ended limit-up, or 21 percent, at 17,080 yen
($141), a day after Nintendo said it would develop mobile gaming
apps with online gaming firm DeNA Co.
It was the stock's biggest daily gain since Nintendo became
public in 1983, adding some $4 billion to the company's market
capitalisation. Nintendo is now worth $24 billion.
"Finally, Nintendo has turned a corner and embraced a huge
strategic shift," said Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal, who raised
his recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "hold" and its
price target to 30,000 yen from 12,400 yen.
Investors have long called on Nintendo, makers of the Wii U
and the portable 3DS, to shift its focus to mobile devices after
losing customers to both smartphone gaming app makers and
console rivals like PlayStation maker Sony Corp and
Xbox maker Microsoft Corp.
The company had so far resisted these calls, pinning hopes
on hit games such as "Mario Kart 8". But in January, it halved
its operating earnings target for the current fiscal year to 20
billion yen ($169 million), citing weak 3DS sales.
The move into smartphone apps could further dent console
sales, some analysts said, despite assurances by President
Satoru Iwata that Nintendo was committed to making gaming
machines.
Nintendo, however, may be shifting away from hardware, with
Iwata saying it was developing a new gaming platform, the NX, as
well as an online membership service to be launched this year.
"Nintendo is not in a position to simply drop its legacy
console businesses given the investments made in software," said
CLSA analyst Jay Defibaugh. "But the writing is on the wall."
Defibaugh forecast Nintendo to exit the console business in
three to five years.
Before the tie-up with DeNA, Nintendo's shares had fallen
over 30 percent in the past four years, lagging a more than
doubling in Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index.
DeNA shares, heavily shorted prior to the announcement, also
rose on Wednesday limit-up to 1,707 yen. The company, which
mainly develops games played on browsers, had also lost market
share in the past two years as users moved to mobile apps.
($1 = 121.2900 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, Ayai Tomisawa and Teppei Kasai;
Editing by Miral Fahmy)