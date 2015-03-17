TOKYO, March 17 Japanese video game maker
Nintendo Co Ltd has teamed up with online gaming firm
DeNA in a bid to lure back players who have defected
from its consoles to more popular mobile and social media games.
The two companies said on Tuesday that they would buy 22
billion yen ($181.4 million) worth of shares in each other as
part of the capital and product tie-up. As a result, Nintendo
will acquire a 10 percent stake in DeNA while DeNA will acquire
a 1.2 percent stake in Nintendo.
They will jointly develop and operate gaming applications
and work on a new system that works with personal computers and
smartphones.
($1 = 121.2900 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Miral Fahmy)