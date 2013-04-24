TOKYO, April 24Nintendo Co Ltd
forecast a return to profit in the year that began April 1 after
a second straight annual operating loss, as a weaker yen boosts
revenue and offsets worse than anticipated sales of its latest
home game console, the Wii U.
For the current business year, Nintendo projected an
operating profit of 100 billion yen ($1.01 billion) compared
with a consensus estimate of a 75 billion yen profit, based on
forecasts by 17 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The operating loss of 36.4 billion yen in the year ended
March 31 compared with a consensus estimate of a 12 billion yen
loss.
($1 = 99.3600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Urquhart)