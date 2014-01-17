* Sees oper loss at 35 bln yen instead of 100 bln yen profit
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, Jan 17 Nintendo Co Ltd said on
Friday that sales of its Wii U consoles had flopped, pushing it
to a third consecutive annual loss and raising a question mark
over its future in a home console market increasingly dominated
by Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp.
The company that got its start making playing cards more
than a century ago slashed its global Wii U sales forecast for
the year to March 31 by almost 70 percent to 2.8 million units.
It cut its sales forecast for its handheld 3DS to 13.5 million
units from 18 million. The Wii U is the successor to its hit Wii
console.
Nintendo's president, Satoru Iwata, who last year pledged to
return the hobbled game maker to profit this business year,
apologised to shareholders at a briefing in Osaka, but said his
failure to fulfil his promise did not mean he had to resign.
"There will be no major management shake-up in the short
term," Iwata told reporters.
Pressure will likely mount on the architect of the Wii
success in 2006 to step aside or shift course to focus on making
money from "Super Mario" and other software titles. Nintendo so
far has refused to allow its games to be played on machines
built by competitors or on tablets or other mobile devices that
are used by gamers.
In the past the company has blamed a lack of titles for poor
sales, but even its popular family-friendly games are losing out
on sales to more hard-core titles like "Grand Theft Auto" played
on rival machines.
"The fact that the 'Wii U strategy' has failed is
disappointing and will likely trigger a sell-off as soon as the
market opens," said Makoto Kikuchi, chief executive of Myojo
Asset Management.
Nintendo this business year now expects an operating loss of
35 billion yen ($335.76 million) compared with an initial
forecast for a 100 billion yen profit. The new estimate also
falls drastically short of the average forecast of a 54.7
billion yen profit in a survey of 18 analysts by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The latest warning comes just three months after the
Japanese company reiterated its sales projections for the Wii U,
counting on the console to revive its fortunes as Microsoft
released its new XBox One and Sony released its PlayStation 4 to
the public.
"We failed to reach our target for hardware sales during the
year-end, when revenues are the highest," said Iwata.
In 2006, Iwata was celebrated worldwide after creating a new
niche with the Wii console designed for the whole family to use
rather than hardcore gamers. That success boosted Nintendo's
cash pile to around $14 billion, money it will have to dip into
again to help cover its latest deficit.
Nintendo on Friday also warned of a net loss of 25 billion
yen for the year ending on March 31, a substantial reversal from
its prior projection of a 55 billion yen profit. It now expects
revenues of 590 billion yen, down 36 percent from its prior
forecast. It cut its full-year dividend to 100 yen from 260 yen.
Nintendo shares have fallen almost 10 percent since hitting
a two-and-a-half year high of 15,880 yen on Jan. 10. The stock
climbed 55 percent in 2013, in line with a 57 percent rally by
the benchmark Nikkei average but underperforming a 91
percent surge by rival Sony.