OSAKA Jan 17 Nintendo Co Ltd President
Satoshi Iwata said on Friday that failure to meet a profit goal
does not mean he has to quit, after his company forecast an
earning loss due to slumping sales of Wii U and 3DS gaming
consoles.
"I have said before during earnings releases that I do not
have to step down to take responsibility upon failure to meet
profit goals," Iwata told reporters in the city of Osaka,
western Japan.
Earlier, Nintendo said it expects an operating loss of 35
billion yen ($336 million) for the year to end-March, citing
much weaker-than-expected sales of its Wii U and 3DS game
machines during the crucial holiday season.
Iwata said boost from holiday season sales fell far short of
shoring up overall sales.