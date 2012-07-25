TOKYO, July 25 Nintendo Co said on
Wednesday sales of its Wii game machines totalled 710,000 in the
April-June first quarter compared with 1.56 million a year
earlier.
The creator of the Super Mario franchise sold 540,000 DS
handheld consoles in the quarter compared with 1.44 million in
the same period year earlier. But it sold 1.86 million of its
3DS consoles compared with 710,000 a year earlier.
It stuck to its sales outlook for Wii game machines of 10.5
million for the year to next March and its DS handheld consoles
at 2.5 million.
It also stuck to its sales forecast for its 3DS handheld
game consoles, saying it expects to sell 18.5 million of them.
(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka and Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael
Watson)