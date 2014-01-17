TOKYO Jan 17 Nintendo Co said it
expects an operating loss of 35 billion yen ($336 million) for
the year to end-March, reversing its previous forecast of a 100
billion yen profit, citing much weaker-than-expected sales of
its Wii U and 3DS game machines.
Nintendo on Friday also warned of a net loss of 25 billion
yen for the year ending on March 31, a substantial reversal from
its prior projection of a 55 billion yen profit.
Nintendo President Satoshi Iwata will hold a news conference
at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) in Osaka regarding the estimated losses.
The company slashed its global Wii U sales forecast for
2013/14 to 2.8 million units from 9 million, and its 3DS sales
forecast to 13.5 mln units from 18 mln units.