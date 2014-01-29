TOKYO Jan 29 Nintendo Co Ltd posted
lacklustre results for its traditionally strongest third quarter
on Wednesday after disappointing sales for its flagship Wii U
console forced it to slash its annual forecasts earlier this
month.
The Japanese video games maker said its operating profit
fell 6.9 percent in October to December to 21.7 billion yen
($211 million), compared to its most recent target for a 35
billion yen ($340 million) loss for the full year.
The company said domestic sales of hardware and software
were strong but that overseas sales sagged in the holiday
season. Revenue fell 11.5 percent on the year to 302.6 billion
yen in the October to December quarter.
It cut its full-year sales forecast for the Wii U gaming
console to 2.8 million from 9 million on Jan. 17.
The Kyoto-based company also said it would buy back up to
125 billion yen, or 7.82 percent, of its outstanding shares.
Nintendo is due to unveil a new management strategy on
Thursday, as it comes under pressure from investors to return to
profit after warning it would post a third straight year of
operating losses.